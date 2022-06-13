Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Short Interest Down 44.1% in May

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the May 15th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ PSAG opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSAG. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $16,407,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $9,802,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 908,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 666,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 5,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $4,558,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.