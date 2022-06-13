ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Gap Up to $14.11

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $14.51. ProShares Short QQQ shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 317,305 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 174.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016,913 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,697 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,290,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,543,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,830,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

