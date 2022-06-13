ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Gap Up to $14.11

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $14.51. ProShares Short QQQ shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 317,305 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 990.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 119,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 108,691 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,830,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

