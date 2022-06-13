ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Gap Up to $16.09

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.09, but opened at $16.42. ProShares Short S&P500 shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 1,157,182 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

