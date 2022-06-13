ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) rose 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.46 and last traded at $54.25. Approximately 113,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,157,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.39.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

