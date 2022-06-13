ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.42

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.42 and last traded at $41.68, with a volume of 202546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $68.09.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 169.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.