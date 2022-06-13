ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.26

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.26 and last traded at $45.47, with a volume of 196225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 443,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after buying an additional 218,671 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 431,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after buying an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 385,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 154,566 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 366,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 210,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173,536 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

