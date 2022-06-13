ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $14.79

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $16.20. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 1,254,474 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,376,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

