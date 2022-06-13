ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $14.79

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $16.20. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 1,254,474 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,924,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,250.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 535,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 495,781 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,376,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,046,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

