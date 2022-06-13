ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.45

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.45 and last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 254175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.99.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 538.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.