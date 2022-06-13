ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.45

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.45 and last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 254175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth $377,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

