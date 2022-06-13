ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $56.52

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.52, but opened at $61.13. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $61.56, with a volume of 1,748,924 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $29,700,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $126,044,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $10,101,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

