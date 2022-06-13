ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $56.52

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.52, but opened at $61.13. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $61.56, with a volume of 1,748,924 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 31.7% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

