ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $19.07

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.07, but opened at $20.30. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 525,232 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $91,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 85,122.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $149,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.