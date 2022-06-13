ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $19.07

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.07, but opened at $20.30. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 525,232 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

