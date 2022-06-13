ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Up to $48.18

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.18, but opened at $50.32. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $50.66, with a volume of 199,407 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,331,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,095,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

