Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.18

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 33698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 179,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 565,410 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 353,061 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

