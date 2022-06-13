Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.18

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 33698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

