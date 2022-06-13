Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.95

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.07. Prothena had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 1,062,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,840,598.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,584,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,175,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Prothena by 938.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 1,129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

