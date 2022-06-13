Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,558.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PUK shares. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.17) to GBX 1,375 ($17.23) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($21.54) to GBX 1,665 ($20.86) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.42) to GBX 1,475 ($18.48) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.42) to GBX 1,590 ($19.92) in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Prudential alerts:

NYSE:PUK opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.2372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Prudential by 12.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential by 16.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential by 19.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,303,000 after buying an additional 54,493 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential by 32.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.