Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CEOS stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. Psykey has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Psykey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

