Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CEOS stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. Psykey has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.
Psykey Company Profile (Get Rating)
