PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Short Interest Up 87.5% in May

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers lowered PT Vale Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 7,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get PT Vale Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PTNDY opened at $27.15 on Monday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company also explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.