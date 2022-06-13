PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Short Interest Up 87.5% in May

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Separately, DBS Vickers lowered PT Vale Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 7,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTNDY opened at $27.15 on Monday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company also explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (PTNDY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.