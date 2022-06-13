PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.84

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.23). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.68% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The firm had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $298,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $38,140.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,399 shares of company stock worth $489,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,766,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,214,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,035,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after purchasing an additional 382,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,106 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

