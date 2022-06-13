Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBLOF opened at $1.02 on Monday. Public Bank Berhad has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.
Public Bank Berhad Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Bank Berhad (PBLOF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Public Bank Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Bank Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.