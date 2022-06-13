Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBLOF opened at $1.02 on Monday. Public Bank Berhad has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Public Bank Berhad engages in the banking activities. The company's deposit products include savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and safe deposit box services. Its loan portfolio comprises home, SWIFT, working capital, SME, and other loans; overdrafts; project and vehicle financing; PB retail negotiable instruments of deposit; and credit guarantee corporation guarantee schemes and BNM funds.

