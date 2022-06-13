PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get PubMatic alerts:

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,185 shares of company stock worth $2,893,683. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $48,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $21,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $23,173,000. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,465,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $12,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.56. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $44.19.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.