PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,502 shares.The stock last traded at $20.79 and had previously closed at $22.01.
The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73.
About PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureTech Health (PRTC)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.