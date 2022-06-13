PVH (PVH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

PVH (NYSE: PVH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/6/2022 – PVH was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/6/2022 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $156.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2022 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $89.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – PVH was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/4/2022 – PVH was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

4/14/2022 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.10. 1,796,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.82. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. PVH’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

