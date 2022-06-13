Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Reduced by Analyst

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Immunovant in a report released on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Immunovant to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Immunovant to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 32.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $113,439.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $37,647.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $175,668. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

