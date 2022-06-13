Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Reduced by Analyst

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on O. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

O stock opened at $65.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $62.74 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average is $68.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 94.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Realty Income by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 42.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

