Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Issued By William Blair

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Potbelly in a report released on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PBPB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

PBPB stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $157.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.39. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.70 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Potbelly by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 348.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares in the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

