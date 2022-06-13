Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Reduced by Analyst

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $52.06 on Monday. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.70.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,596,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,953,000 after purchasing an additional 232,219 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,136,000 after purchasing an additional 291,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 887,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

