Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note issued on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.82. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $12.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS.

SIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $61.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $111.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

In other news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $230,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,962. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signet Jewelers (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.