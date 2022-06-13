Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

