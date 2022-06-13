Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.38 EPS.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
