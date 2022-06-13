Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASO has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after buying an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

