Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Cut by Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $127.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Five Below by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,605,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

