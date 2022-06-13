Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Vera Bradley in a research report issued on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $5.34 on Monday. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $173.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

