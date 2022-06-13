Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Vera Bradley, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Small Cap Consu reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vera Bradley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VRA. StockNews.com upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $173.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 20.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 42.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 48.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 7.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 515,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 36,713 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

