Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Sells $104,368.25 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 749,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,391. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $108.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.44.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $134.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.
About Q2 (Get Rating)
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
