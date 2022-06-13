Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Sells $104,368.25 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 749,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,391. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $108.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $134.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 117,919 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $1,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cota Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 379,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,138 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

