Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.59

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.59 and last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 4713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 117,919 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Cota Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 379,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,138 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

