Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Issued By William Blair

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leslie’s in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Leslie’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LESL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

