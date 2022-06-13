Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Magna International Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magna International in a report issued on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.20 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MG. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Magna International to C$72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$78.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.00.

Shares of TSE:MG opened at C$78.33 on Monday. Magna International has a 12-month low of C$70.16 and a 12-month high of C$119.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$89.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.11 billion and a PE ratio of 14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.