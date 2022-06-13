Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Lexaria Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,555.05% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%.

Shares of Lexaria Bioscience stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 6.03% of Lexaria Bioscience worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.

