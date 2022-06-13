QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $220.00 at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.16.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $133.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.70. The stock has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

