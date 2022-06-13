Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of research firms have commented on XM. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000.

NYSE XM opened at $13.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.24. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

