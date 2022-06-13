Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shares Up 1.2%

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.56 and last traded at $128.17. 40,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,524,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.60.

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day moving average of $115.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 99,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

