Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.80

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 3413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $555.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $25,857.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,423,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,168 shares of company stock worth $176,421. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 81.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 562,047 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 464,139 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 414,442 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 264,299 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $11,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

