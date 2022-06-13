Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QRHC. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 million, a P/E ratio of -47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 5,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $36,593.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 38,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $215,930.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,424,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,090.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 151,073 shares of company stock valued at $797,237 and have sold 16,547 shares valued at $76,739. Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in Quest Resource by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after buying an additional 355,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 273,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

