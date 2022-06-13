Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Insider Glyn Barker Purchases 88,858 Shares

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) insider Glyn Barker bought 88,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £99,520.96 ($124,712.98).

QLT stock opened at GBX 108.20 ($1.36) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. Quilter plc has a 12-month low of GBX 107.60 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.65 ($2.13). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.50) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.03) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.38) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 170 ($2.13) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quilter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.40 ($2.04).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

