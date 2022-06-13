Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.27

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 1044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 72,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after buying an additional 201,999 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.