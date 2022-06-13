Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.27

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 1044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 72,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after buying an additional 201,999 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.