Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:RAIFY traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $2.88. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,360. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11.
